 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Juveniles involved in Idaho rollover

  • 0
Blaine County rollover

Two juveniles from Twin Falls and Filer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash south of Bellevue.

 Courtesy Blaine County Sheriff's Office

BELLEVUE, Idaho — Two juveniles from Twin Falls and Filer suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash south of Bellevue.

Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 75 at milepost 97 near Picabo Desert Road in southern Blaine County.

Crash scene investigation determined the two juveniles were northbound in a 2002 blue Dodge Ram truck on Highway 75 when a snowplow was southbound. After the snowplow passed the Dodge, snow from the plow carried by the wind temporarily restricted the driver’s visibility, a Facebook post by the Blaine County Sheriff said. The Dodge then hit some ice patches on the road and started to spin. The driver was not able to regain control and the Dodge went off the west side of the road and the vehicle flipped over onto its roof.

The juveniles were taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries. The Dodge received substantial damage and was towed from the scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News