Juveniles involved in Idaho rollover

Crash scene investigation determined the two juveniles were northbound in a 2002 blue Dodge Ram truck on Highway 75 when a snowplow was southbound. After the snowplow passed the Dodge, snow from the plow carried by the wind temporarily restricted the driver’s visibility, a Facebook post by the Blaine County Sheriff said. The Dodge then hit some ice patches on the road and started to spin. The driver was not able to regain control and the Dodge went off the west side of the road and the vehicle flipped over onto its roof.