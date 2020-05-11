Kohl’s opens at Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Kohl’s is now open at the Magic Valley Mall after postponing a planned March grand opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The store has moved into the former Sears space in the mall.
Woodbury Corporation President Randy Woodbury said in a press release that Kohl’s will bring greater variety in apparel and home goods shopping to the Magic Valley Mall. The Woodbury Corporation owns the Magic Valley Mall.
“Kohl’s is a great addition to Magic Valley Mall, and we will continue to seek out high-caliber retailers like this to meet the needs of our patrons,” Woodbury said.
The company says it will have special protocols in place in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Hours will initially be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. according to the company website. Between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday is dedicated to shoppers with elevated risks for COVID-19.
Kohl’s is a major retailer with more than a thousand stores in 49 states. The Twin Falls location is the company’s sixth in Idaho.
A list of Kohl’s store protocols is listed below.
• Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.
• Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Signs and floor decals have been placed throughout the store to encourage six feet of social distancing, with a particular focus on high traffic areas including at customer service and checkout.
• For stores that have two or more entrances, one entrance has been closed and each store will operate with a single point of entry to the store.
• An associate greeter will be stationed at the front of the store with the sole role of welcoming customers, sanitizing carts between each use and limiting occupancy, as appropriate.
• In-aisle items have been removed to increase space for customers to pass through the aisles while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
• Kohl’s has installed protective barriers at all registers and will offer touchless payment through Kohl’s Pay on the Kohl’s App to make the checkout experience as contactless as possible.
• Checkout lanes will be cleaned by an associate after each customer transaction, including the sanitation of the pin pad and counter.
• Hand sanitizer will be readily available at each register and throughout the store for customer use.
• Fitting rooms will be closed until further notice and the use of beauty testers has been suspended to reduce and minimize touch points.
• Kohl’s has made adjustments to the returns process to minimize contact between the customer and associate. In addition, to support social distancing, Kohl’s will accept Amazon Returns in a separate location within the store.
• Kohl’s will continue to facilitate regular cleaning of our stores, including all restrooms, entrances and all customer touchpoints, during all operating hours by a third party cleaning service.
• Kohl’s will continue to offer limited-contact drive up service at most stores for buy online, pick up in store and ship to store orders. Customers can simply drive up and park in designated parking spots at their local Kohl’s and an associate will place their Kohls.com order directly in their trunk or backseat.
