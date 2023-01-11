 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Landslide closes state highway in canyon south of Yerington

Image from a drone video of landslide in Wilson Canyon

 Yerington/Mason Valley FPD

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Transportation is advising drivers to expect State Route 208 to be closed for an indeterminate amount of time through Wilson Canyon in Lyon County following a major landslide and rockfall across the roadway.

Likely caused by recent heavy precipitation, a landslide and rockfall fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway between mileposts 14 and 15 at approximately 6 p.m. Jan. 10. As of this time, there are no immediate indications of injuries as part of the landslide.

The roadway is closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and State Route 339, a section of road running through the Wilson Canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. Approximately 1,800 drivers travel through the area each day.

NDOT geotechnical engineers were reviewing the site Wednesday to help evaluate stability and safety of the area and begin planning for rockfall removal. No timeframe for rock removal has been finalized, and an extended roadway closure is expected to safely remove the major rockfall, mitigate potential future rockfall and repair the road.

People are also reading…

While alternate routes are sparse in the rural area, potential options include accessing Yerington or Douglas County via U.S. 95A/U.S. 50 or U.S. 395 south and north of the area.

Continuing heavy precipitation from recent winter storms has potential to bring water, snow, rock, mud and other potentially dangerous conditions to roadways regionwide. NDOT reminds motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, and to drive attentively and slowly in inclement conditions. Winter driving safety tips are available at dot.nv.gov/winter. Motorists can visit NVRoads.com before driving for current highway conditions and controls.



