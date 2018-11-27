Try 3 months for $3
MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Idaho are warning motorists to be careful on U.S. Route 30 due to a large herd of elk.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Tuesday that the herd frequently crosses the highway.

The sheriff's office says the herd is typically in the area this time of year.

The sheriff's office says no collisions with elk have been reported so far.

