MONTPELIER, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Idaho are warning motorists to be careful on U.S. Route 30 due to a large herd of elk.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office tells the Idaho State Journal in a story on Tuesday that the herd frequently crosses the highway.
The sheriff's office says the herd is typically in the area this time of year.
The sheriff's office says no collisions with elk have been reported so far.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.