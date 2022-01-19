Las Vegas-area hospital beds 98% full, association says

The Nevada Hospital Association reported Wednesday that the state’s medical staffing levels remain in “crisis status” for the third consecutive week.

“Clark County hospitals have formally requested staffing assistance from the Governor's office for the first time since the inception of the pandemic,” stated the association. “Many positions throughout southern hospitals are unstaffed daily as personnel are sick or forced to isolate themselves. There is no current timeline for governmental assistance to arrive.”

The situation is also having an impact on rural parts of the state.

“Rural hospitals are reporting increased difficulty transferring patients to facilities for a higher level of care and southern hospitals are experiencing delays in inpatient admits with several hundred patients holding daily in the emergency departments as they await an open, staffed bed.”

The state’s COVID-19 website on Wednesday listed 34 hospitalizations in Clark County, eight in Nye, five in Douglas, and four in Humboldt County.

Elko County had only two patients.

The association said occupancy rates at Clark County hospitals have been moved from watch to warning levels as facilities report the percentage of licensed beds occupied at 98%.

The number of hospitalizations in Clark County has nearly doubled over the past week, from 862 to 1,589, according to the report. Washoe County's increase is similar, going from 71 hospitalizations to 139 over the past week.

Hospitalizations have surged in other parts of the country under the omicron variant but have already begun to recede in places like New York City and Chicago.

Wastewater monitoring in the Las Vegas are indicates the rate of omicron spread is starting to recede, the hospital association reported.

The New York Times reported COVID hospitalizations in the U.S. on Monday were near 150,000, compared with a high of around 97,000 during last fall’s peak and 127,000 at the height of the pandemic in the winter of 20-21.

Deaths are also on the rise nationwide, at roughly the same level as the autumn peak but only about half the level as the previous winter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0