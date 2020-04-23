Las Vegas casino makes plans to reopen as early as May 15

“Throughout the pandemic, the governor has worked closely with casino industry leaders about closure and reopening plans,” spokeswoman Meghin Delaney said in an email. “Any reopening plan will ultimately go through the (state) Gaming Control Board.”

The board issued a six-page policy memorandum Wednesday outlining procedures for reopening casinos. It requires submission of a plan to the board at least seven days before reopening “or as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.”

Treasure Island officials said they’re working with the board on a plan as well as internal health and safety plan for guests and employees.

Nevada has had fewer cases and deaths than statistical models initially predicted, and they appear to be reaching a plateau. The number of people hospitalized with the disease has started to fall, state officials said Tuesday.

But the state still needs to see at least a two-week trend of drops in the number of hospitalizations and people testing positive for the disease before it can start to ease some restrictions, Sisolak said.

“Flattening the curve is only beneficial if we keep the curve flat. The virus isn’t gone,” he said Tuesday. He said schools would remain closed through the end of the current school year.

The nearly 41,000 new unemployment applications reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed about 24% of the 1.43 million people employed in Nevada in February had filed for benefits since the week ending March 21. Nevada’s jobless figure in February was an all-time low 3.6%.

