Las Vegas hospital administers Nevada’s first batch of COVID vaccines

ICU nurse Roshele Ward was the first UMC employee — and the first Nevadan — to be vaccinated. Ward has treated multiple COVID cases, and “went right back to work” after receiving her vaccine, Van Houweling said.

“She was the first to raise her hand when we asked for volunteers,” he said. “She was just ready.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Van Houweling described frontline workers as “eager” to be vaccinated, and said that the morning was full of tears, high-fives and clapping while the first doses were administered.

UMC expects to vaccinate the rest of its staff within the next seven days, anticipating 90 percent of its employees will choose to get vaccinated. Close to 5,000 health care workers will be vaccinated using the doses UMC received, including 4,000 UMC employees and more than 800 employees at its UNLV partner facilities.

Van Houweling said that he will be the last UMC employee to be vaccinated.

Officials were not expecting the vaccine to arrive until Wednesday, so the Southern Nevada Health District is still contacting other hospitals and care facilities to determine the rest of the vaccine’s distribution, Rupiper added.