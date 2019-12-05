Lawsuit filed to block Nevada's 'red flag' law

The lawsuit is targeting a section of a wide-ranging firearms bill (AB291) approved during the 2019 legislative session that allows family members and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily seize a person’s firearms for up to a year if they display signs of high-risk behavior. A total of 17 states and Washington D.C. have implemented some kind of a “red flag law,” according to gun safety group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Under the law, “extreme risk protection orders” to take away firearms can be issued if an individual makes threats or actual acts of violence to themselves or others, issues threats, engages in behavior a police officer determines to be a “serious and imminent threat,” or has engaged in high-risk behavior while possessing or recently purchasing a firearm.

The bill requires a hearing to be held within seven days of the initial order being issued, allowing judges to issue an extended order valid up to a year prohibiting an individual from possessing firearms if they determine gun ownership could result in injury to themselves and others and if other, less restrictive options have been exhausted or not effective.