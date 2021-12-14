Lawsuit targets Wildlife Services in Nevada

A lawsuit filed Dec. 9 by WildEarth Guardians and Western Watersheds Project aims to reign in the wildlife killing programs managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services in Nevada.

“While society has evolved to understand the importance of native species as a key part of ecosystems and the need for coexistence with wildlife, Wildlife Services continues to rely on antiquated practices in the name of ‘managing’ conflicts with wildlife,” said Lindsay Larris, wildlife program director at WildEarth Guardians. “Wildlife Services continually ignores the science about the efficacy of lethal management as well as the serious environmental impacts of its killing program. We demand better from the federal government.”

A spokesperson for the USDA said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.

In 2012 WildEarth Guardians filed a lawsuit against Wildlife Services in Nevada “on the grounds that it failed to comply with NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) and the Wilderness Act in relying on a woefully outdated 1994 Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement …” according to the current lawsuit. That 2012 lawsuit wound its way through the courts, and in 2016 Wildlife Services agreed to suspend operations and stop killing wild animals on six million acres of public land in Nevada while it updated the analysis of its program.

WildEarth Guardians said in a press release that its new lawsuit “comes in response to a July 2020 decision that Wildlife Services’ ‘predator damage management’ program, involving aerial gunning, trapping, and poisoning native wildlife posed ‘no significant impact’ to the environment.

“The lawsuit alleges that the agency’s analysis is deficient in multiple respects and that the indiscriminate killing of native carnivores and other wildlife does, in fact, cause a slew of negative impacts that warrant a much harder look from the government,” the press release said.

The lawsuit says that in 2020 the wildlife killed by Wildlife Services in Nevada included 29 mountain lions, one bobcat, two black bears, five foxes and 3,662 adult coyotes. Between 2015 and 2020, the lawsuit says, Wildlife Services in Nevada killed 14,855 coyotes on Bureau of Land Management lands. Of this number, 10,897 were in White Pine, Eureka, Elko and Humboldt counties.

“The lawsuit also faults Wildlife Services for failing to acknowledge the futility of lethal ‘control’ of wildlife for the perceived purpose of protecting domestic livestock that the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service — also named defendants in the case — allow to graze federal public lands, including within Wilderness Areas,” the WildEarth Guardians press release said. “The groups maintain that these federal agencies must revise their analyses of the ‘predator damage management’ program to also carefully assess science-backed, non-lethal approaches for avoiding conflicts between livestock and wildlife.”

Lawsuits similar to the new WildEarth Guardians vs. Wildlife Services lawsuit in Nevada resulted in settlements in New Mexico and in Montana in the past couple of years, according to the WildEarth Guardians website. The settlements included a list of ways in which Wildlife Services will limit its wildlife management program in the state.

For example, in New Mexico, the list includes no wildlife killing/damage control in Wilderness Areas, Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, Wild & Scenic River corridors, National Park Service Lands, National Wildlife Refuges, National Monuments, and several Wilderness Study Areas; no more Compound 1080 or gas cartridges to kill denning wildlife like coyotes, fox, and prairie dogs on all federal lands; and no more using foot snares for targeting coyotes; along with increased public transparency.

