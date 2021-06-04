Len Warren to Receive Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award

RENO — Passion for Nevada’s wildlife and a commitment to conservation will be honored during the November Wildlife Commission meeting in Reno when Len Warren of The Nature Conservancy will receive the Commission’s Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award.

Warren has been a “force for nature,” as his colleagues describe him. He has led the charge to conserve bird habitat in both northern and southern Nevada, hosting bird walks along the Truckee River and leading restoration efforts at the headwaters of the Amargosa River system.

He has dedicated countless hours to both in-field habitat restoration and to educating both young people and adults on the importance of Nevada’s wildlife. Len’s dedication to wildlife and passion for sharing his knowledge makes him an outstanding recipient of this award.

The Commission’s Kirch Award judging panel chooses a winner from a pool of nominations sent in from around the state. The judging panel is made up of two wildlife commissioners; Marlene Kirch, daughter of former Commissioner Wayne E. Kirch; the Department of Wildlife staff assigned to the Kirch Award Committee; and four County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife members or members of outdoor groups.

The Wayne E. Kirch Conservation Award is given annually by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners to recipients who have demonstrated significant results towards conservation, management, or enhancement of wildlife. It is named in memory of Wayne E. Kirch, who served on the Fish and Game Commission for more than 25 years—the longest tenure on the board since its 1877 inception. Kirch passed away in 1989, but his legacy is honored through this annual award.

