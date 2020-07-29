Letos named Chief of the DPS Capitol Police Division

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carson City -- Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director George Togliatti appointed John Letos as Chief of the DPS Capitol Police Division. Chief Letos began his official command on July 15, 2020, and succeeds Dale W. Liebherr, who recently retired.

"John Letos brings extensive experience and leadership to the position of Chief with the Nevada DPS, Capitol Police Division," said DPS Director Togliatti. "Our Capitol Police provides significant public safety and law enforcement services for Nevadans, visitors, and our State."

Letos, who relocated from Northern Virginia to Nevada, has a distinguished 28-year law enforcement career. He served for five years with the United States Capitol Police as part of the Civil Disturbance Unit and Dignitary Protection Division. He then joined the Arlington County Police Department. He gained knowledge and experience in a broad scope of law enforcement units, including the Criminal Investigations Division, supervisor of the Gang Unit, and Lieutenant with the Office of Professional Responsibility. Letos also served a decade with the SWAT team.

Before beginning his law enforcement career, Letos proudly served his country with the United States Army, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper in an Infantry Battalion.