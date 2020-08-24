Lion kills horse near Hailey, Idaho

Lion sightings used to be rare. It’s a mystery as to why noticeable lion activity is up so much. Thompson called it “the million-dollar question.” In addition to the sheer increase in sightings, people have been seeing more lions during the day. The animals usually move around more at night, so that’s unusual behavior.

Fish and Game is hoping to begin studying lion activity in the Wood River Valley.

“The list of questions we want to (answer) is very long,” Thompson said. “How many lions do we have? Are they year-round residents? What is keeping them there? Is it the resident deer and elk population?”

There will be some challenges though. Thompson noted that many potential techniques to study the mountain lion population are expensive and time consuming. For instance, if Fish and Game wanted to study the lion population density, it would have to track individual cats. That can be done, but the technology isn’t cheap.

Because of the costs, the department wants to think through the study carefully before launching it.

How to be safe around lions