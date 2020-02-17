Long lines, time-consuming Google Forms snag but do not snarl first day of early caucusing in Nevada

For early voting, caucusgoers are required to select at least three and no more than five presidential preferences, because those preferences will be counted along with their neighbor’s choices on Caucus Day, just as if they had been there in person. If an early caucusgoer’s first-choice candidate doesn’t meet a minimum level of support in order to be considered viable in the caucus, they will be realigned in support of their next highest ranked candidate that does make the cut.

But Nevada Democrats announced in a memo to campaigns late Friday night that early caucusgoers who fail to make at least three choices will have their ballots voided. However, the memo also noted that if a voter chooses to vote for the same candidate three times, the ballot will not be declared void. That caused some confusion at the polls where caucusgoers generally knew they had to make three choices in order for their ballot to count but were unsure whether they could vote for a candidate more than once.

Ada Glover, 76, arrived at Doolittle Community Center already aware of the rule about picking three choices. But she said that volunteers needed to do a better job about educating caucus-goers, particularly those used to the traditional caucus process.

“They need to explain to older people that they have to choose three,” Glover said.