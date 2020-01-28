Lovelock prison program works to rehabilitate abused dogs, help inmates, veterans and first responders

There were cakes and refreshments inside the ceremony room, where the adoptive families sat among the inmates. Among them was Sherri Canter, a mine rescue worker from Winnemucca, who was there to adopt a chihuahua and a beagle for her parents. She said she was excited to get them to their family’s land where the dogs could run free and explore alongside their cats and horses.

A major theme at the event was the impact of the program on the inmates, who discovered they could relate to these dogs more than they had expected to.

“We see a reflection of ourselves in our dogs,” Smith said. “They enter a world having witnessed the darkness of human nature. They are often damaged and broken, just as many of us see ourselves.”

While the purpose of the program is for the dogs to go through training, the inmates said they feel that they learn just as much, if not more, from their dogs.

The inmate who gave the graduation speech said the dogs taught him and the others about empathy, patience, adaptability and to take responsibility for something other than themselves.