Man arrested for firing on security outside Las Vegas lounge

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man was arrested Monday after police say he opened fire on security guards outside a Las Vegas hookah lounge.

An altercation erupted between two groups at the Passions Hookah Lounge Bar around 3:30 a.m., authorities said. Security guards tried to disperse the crowd with pepper spray.

Police spokesman David Gordon said that's when a vehicle drove up and someone shot one round at the guards, who returned fire.

The driver fled but police located the car a short time later. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody and found a handgun in the car.

No one at the lounge was injured, according to Gordon.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.

