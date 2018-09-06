SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal marshals have arrested a man who set himself on fire at a Kaysville gas station, inflicting burns on himself and the four Utah officers who saved his life.
KUTV-TV reports 26-year-old Tyler Ivison was booked into the Davis County Jail Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated arson.
Ivison reportedly doused himself in gasoline in the bathroom of a gas station in April.
Four officers tried to restrain Ivison to get a lighter from his hand, but he managed to ignite the gasoline with the lighter.
Ivison and the officers survived, but were severely burned.
Ivison's family says he suffers from mental health issues.
Ivison is facing five charges including criminal mischief.
Court records did not yet show an attorney listed for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.