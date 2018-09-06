Subscribe for 33¢ / day
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal marshals have arrested a man who set himself on fire at a Kaysville gas station, inflicting burns on himself and the four Utah officers who saved his life.

KUTV-TV reports 26-year-old Tyler Ivison was booked into the Davis County Jail Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated arson.

Ivison reportedly doused himself in gasoline in the bathroom of a gas station in April.

Four officers tried to restrain Ivison to get a lighter from his hand, but he managed to ignite the gasoline with the lighter.

Ivison and the officers survived, but were severely burned.

Ivison's family says he suffers from mental health issues.

Ivison is facing five charges including criminal mischief.

Court records did not yet show an attorney listed for him.

