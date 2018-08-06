SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona man has died in Utah after authorities say he climbed on top of a transformer box and touched high-voltage wires.
Authorities say the 18-year-old Colorado City man had a severe form of autism and no fear of heights or danger.
His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Authorities say the man scaled the fence of a Hildale power substation yard Saturday afternoon before making the climb and getting electrocuted.
The Deseret News reports that a power company lineman arrived within minutes and shut down the electricity.
For safety reasons, crews waited until all lines were grounded and were able to slide the man down a ladder ramp after police investigated.
Hildale and Colorado City are twin cities at the Arizona-Utah border.
