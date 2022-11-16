 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after stopping car on Interstate 80 in dark

The driver of a Nissan died Nov. 4 after stopping his car in the dark on Interstate 80 and being struck by a pickup, according to Nevada State Police.

 NEVADA STATE POLICE

ELKO – A Spring Creek man died in a crash on Interstate 80 after stopping his vehicle in the right travel lane at night with no lights on, according to Nevada State Police.

Troopers were called to the scene 13 miles west of Winnemucca at about 8:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

“Preliminary investigation determined that a white Nissan hatchback was stopped in the eastbound right travel lane of Interstate 80, with none of the vehicle’s lighting activated,” stated the NSP. An eastbound Ram pickup truck slammed into the rear of the Nissan, pushing both vehicles into the center median.

The driver of the Nissan, David Mecum, 53, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Ram was transported for medical treatment.

According to court records, Mecum had been charged with multiple felonies in February following a Nov. 3, 2021, break-in at a construction supply company in Elko.

Police and sheriff’s deputies were called to the business after a man drove his pickup through a closed chain-link gate and was seen searching around the company’s warehouse.

When the manager told him to leave, Mecum went to his truck and allegedly swerved toward him, forcing him to jump behind a trailer to avoid being hit.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a business, and destroying the property of another.

The Nov. 4 crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753- 1111.

Posted on the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Facebook page
