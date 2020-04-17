Marijuana DUI committee meeting canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARSON CITY -- Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the May 1, 2020, meeting of the Committee to Conduct an Interim Study of Issues Relating to Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana has been cancelled, the Legislative Counsel Bureau announced Thursday.

“Given the circumstances, the Committee may not have a chance to hold another substantive meeting until the final meeting and work session (date TBD). Therefore, presenters that were invited to appear at the May 1 meeting are being asked to provide copies of their presentations and/or documents for the members of the Committee and the public to review,” said the announcement.

Documents from presenters and written testimony from the public received by May 15 will be posted to the Committee’s overview page at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/.

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Chair, is soliciting recommendations for the work session document. The work session document is a compilation of the recommendations presented during the interim derived from staff notes, minutes, and written submittals. Recommendations that appear in the work session document are subject to the approval of the chair.