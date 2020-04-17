Marijuana DUI committee meeting canceled
0 comments

Marijuana DUI committee meeting canceled

  • 0
Nevada Legislature

CARSON CITY -- Due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19, the May 1, 2020, meeting of the Committee to Conduct an Interim Study of Issues Relating to Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana has been cancelled, the Legislative Counsel Bureau announced Thursday.

“Given the circumstances, the Committee may not have a chance to hold another substantive meeting until the final meeting and work session (date TBD). Therefore, presenters that were invited to appear at the May 1 meeting are being asked to provide copies of their presentations and/or documents for the members of the Committee and the public to review,” said the announcement.

Documents from presenters and written testimony from the public received by May 15 will be posted to the Committee’s overview page at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/.

Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Chair, is soliciting recommendations for the work session document. The work session document is a compilation of the recommendations presented during the interim derived from staff notes, minutes, and written submittals. Recommendations that appear in the work session document are subject to the approval of the chair.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burning Man canceled
State & Regional

Burning Man canceled

Nevada’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 100 as the sweeping impacts of the outbreak across the state now include cancellation of t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News