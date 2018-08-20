BEND, Ore. (AP) — The legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon brought a significant increase in pot poisoning in animals, a more serious problem than it sounds.
Dr. Adam Stone, a veterinarian at Bend Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center, was working at a Portland animal hospital when recreational marijuana retail sales became legal.
"We saw more cases of marijuana toxicity in the first couple months of 2016 than we had in the previous year," Stone, 31, said. "There was a pretty severe increase once it was legalized recreationally."
Central Oregon is no exception.
"We see anywhere from one to three in a 12-hour shift that present with signs of toxicity that could be attributed to marijuana," Stone said of the Emergency Clinic in Bend, where he now works. "We usually see it solely in dogs. There's a very classic subset of signs that we see in dogs. Cats (are) not nearly as common, although sometimes it's suspected."
Pet Poison Helpline, a 24-hour animal poison control service, reported a 448 percent increase in marijuana cases over the past six years.
Dr. Curt Nitschelm, a vet at the Redmond Veterinary Clinic, said "it's definitely more frequent with the recent laws. It's usually dogs, and it's usually the edible products. From what I understand they have a higher concentration of marijuana, or the active ingredient."
The psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that affects pets is a cannabinoid called tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly referred to as THC.
"Most of the cases that we see, it's been the higher concentrated products like butter, and edibles, brownies, those types of things," Nitschelm, 59, said.
But it's not just baked goods and oils that can harm hounds. Dogs can get high from raw marijuana leaves and stems. While THC has to be smoked or dissolved in fat in order for human bodies to absorb it and feel its effects, dogs can simply eat part of a bud and become intoxicated. And they don't need much.
"In rare cases, the ash from a joint can cause some dogs to react," Stone said. "Someone will toss out a roach, or the end of a joint, and a dog on a hike will just snack on that. And just that little, tiny quantity — in some cases maybe a quarter of a gram, a tenth of a gram — can cause severe signs in some animals."
Symptoms can be frightening and unfamiliar. Nitschelm said dogs on the drug can be "blase all the way up to non-responsive."
Tandi Ngwenyama, a clinical instructor of emergency and small animal critical care at Washington State University, has seen a number of marijuana toxicity cases throughout her career, especially since recreational legalization. Ngwenyama, 35, said dogs poisoned with pot have abnormal mental activity.
"They might be a little bit more depressed or agitated; they'll walk around like they're . drunk," she said. "Also pretty classic is they seem to be dribbling urine."
Depending on the concentration of THC consumed, affected dogs can breathe slowly and ineffectively, Ngwenyama said. They may even become comatose.
"When we see a dog that comes in and it's lethargic, dribbling urine and having trouble standing, it's almost a sure-fire sign that the dog has gotten into marijuana," Stone said.
While marijuana toxicity is not known to kill dogs, there can still be fatal complications.
"They can get quite nauseous," Stone said. "A lot of people think that you can use marijuana in dogs to treat them for nausea, and it actually causes pretty severe nausea in almost all of them. What can be life-threatening is that they get very sedate, and they can vomit and breathe in that vomit and aspirate, and get a pretty horrific pneumonia."
