McKenna appointed to lead hydrologic sciences at Desert Research Institute

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RENO -- The Desert Research Institute (DRI) proudly announced today that Dr. Sean A. McKenna has been selected to lead the Institute’s Division of Hydrologic Sciences.

Dr. McKenna comes to DRI from IBM Research in Dublin, Ireland, where he has spent the past seven years focused on leading developments in Internet-of-things and machine learning technologies for IBM’s Smarter Cities, water management and energy portfolios. Prior to that, he served as a Senior Scientist at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he worked on water security, modeling, and monitoring of water resource infrastructure around the world.

“I am honored to join DRI and lead the incredible group of diverse scientists and engineers that make up the division of hydrologic sciences,” said Dr. McKenna. “The Institute has a world-renowned reputation in water research and is well-positioned for advances in digitalization of water resource management and predictive modeling to help Nevada, and all of our research partners, make smarter data-driven decisions.”