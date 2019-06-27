WELLS – MedX AirOne is now providing ambulance service in Wells and the surrounding area.
Once covered by Elko County Ambulance Service, MedX will serve Wells, including River Ranch east to Montello, north to Contact and south to Lage’s Junction.
Two ambulances will be stationed in Wells at the firehouse with four EMTs on call 24/7. The four-member crew rotates shifts every 48 hours with another crew.
Eleven of the newly hired EMTs are recruits from Great Basin College’s emergency medical services program.
The crew is temporarily housed at the Shell Crest Motel as the fire house is undergoing remodeling that will create two sleeping rooms and improve shower facilities.
MedX will be seen throughout the community, as an ambulance will be stationed at the Wells High School Rodeo and fall football games.
Elko County residents are served at no cost by MedX, which is a Nevada-owned company that works with Northern Nevada EMS Consortium, a nonprofit group.
Through donations from businesses and individuals to the NNEMSC, a fund was created that will pay for expenses that insurance does not cover and pay expenses of uninsured patients.
MedX is an in-network provider for major insurance companies such as Cigna, Anthem, Hometown Health and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.