More meat and produce

The facility’s COVID-19 response was the latest set of policy changes in what has been several years of renovations and upgrades to meet commercial meat processing standards and ensure food safety. These upgrades allowed the facility to quickly respond when COVID-19 hit, so that the facility could continue operating during the pandemic.

Wolf Pack Meats was originally designed to be a meat lab used purely for academic and research purposes. However, when the recession hit, the need arose for the facility to start bringing in its own income. As a result, the decision was made to convert the lab to a full-fledged commercial processing facility that would also serve to support local ranchers.

In 2015, de Mello was hired to help develop the facility’s Meat Science Program and serve as a food safety specialist with the College’s Extension unit, and in 2019, he became the facility’s director.

“One of the goals of my mission was to find a way to better integrate teaching and research in a commercial facility,” de Mello said.

Under his leadership, Wolf Pack Meats has seen significant changes in equipment, policies, food safety, remodeling and staff training. One of the biggest changes was the implementation of an electronic system for scheduling and processing orders.