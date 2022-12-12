 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

More than a dozen injured in Utah bus crash

  • 0
Utah news

TREMONTON — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday.

The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The bus slid off the road to the right and rolled onto its side.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thirty-three people were on the bus, including the bus driver. Reports show 22 people were taken to area hospitals, two in critical condition, Roden said.

Other passengers were transported to the Garland Armory.

Roden said troopers believe the bus was owned by the Salt Lake Express shuttle service company, but investigators are unsure of its destination.

Officers are still working the crash scene.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hunger strike at Ely prison

Hunger strike at Ely prison

A prisons activist group, Return Strong, issued a release earlier Monday presenting seven “Final Demands,” and better food was number five on the list.

Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

Strong winds, up to 4 feet of snow forecast in Sierra Nevada

Another winter storm packing heavy snow and powerful winds is moving into the Sierra Nevada. As much as 4 feet of snow has been forecast in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a 250-mile stretch of the Sierra beginning late Friday and lasting until Monday in some areas. The U.S. Forest Service activated a backcountry avalanche watch late Friday in the central Sierra including Tahoe and warned of high avalanche danger into the weekend. Winds gusts over mountain tops could reach 100 mph. Authorities are urging motorists to say off the roads.

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

Polygamous 'prophet' leader had child brides, documents say

Authorities say the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives and punished followers who didn't treat him as a prophet. An FBI affidavit released last Friday alleges that Samuel Bateman orchestrated sexual acts with followers and traded wives. It was filed in a case that charges three of his female followers with kidnapping children from state custody in Arizona and impeding a foreseeable prosecution. Two of the women appeared in federal court in Flagstaff on Wednesday and were ordered held. Bateman is facing state and federal charges of child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Clark County declares pets are not products, bans sale from pet stores 

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

The Clark County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance designed to reduce demand for puppy mills, which force captive dogs to produce multiple litters a year for as long as a decade, often in squalid conditions that jeopardize the health of the mother and her pups.  Commissioner Michael Naft sponsored the ordinance, which allows […]

The post Clark County declares pets are not products, bans sale from pet stores  appeared first on Nevada Current.

Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions

Pricey pants from 1857 go for $114k, raise Levi's questions

Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000. The white, heavy-duty miner’s pants with a five-button-fly were among 270 Gold Rush-era artifacts that sold for a total of nearly $1 million at an auction in Reno last weekend. There’s disagreement about whether the pants have any ties to the father of modern-day blue jeans. Officials for Levi Strauss & Co. say any claims about their origin is speculation because they predate the first jeans the San Francisco-based company officially manufactured in 1873.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

2022's most popular searches, according to Google

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News