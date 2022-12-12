More than a dozen injured in Utah bus crash

TREMONTON — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday.
The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
The bus slid off the road to the right and rolled onto its side.
Thirty-three people were on the bus, including the bus driver. Reports show 22 people were taken to area hospitals, two in critical condition, Roden said.
Other passengers were transported to the Garland Armory.
Roden said troopers believe the bus was owned by the Salt Lake Express shuttle service company, but investigators are unsure of its destination.
Officers are still working the crash scene.