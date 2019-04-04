SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday repealed rules banning baptisms for children of gay parents and making gay marriage a sin eligible for expulsion — marking a reversal of policies condemned as jarring detours from a push by the faith to be more compassionate about LGBTQ issues.
The 2015 rules that were approved by global church leaders had prohibited baptisms for children living with gay parents until the children turned 18 and disavowed same-sex relationships.
With the change, children of gay parents can now be baptized as long as their parents approve the baptisms and acknowledge that the children will be taught church doctrine, the church said in a statement from its highest leadership group called the First Presidency.
The faith widely known as the Mormon church said in a statement that it is not changing its doctrinal opposition to gay marriage and still considers same-sex relationships to be a "serious transgression."
But people in same-sex relationships will no longer be considered "apostates" who can be kicked out of the religion, the statement said. That label given to same-sex couples in the 2015 policy was widely condemned by LGBQT members and allies as being demeaning and hurtful to people who already struggle to find acceptance in the faith.
"The very positive policies announced this morning should help affected families," church leaders said in the statement. "In addition, our members' efforts to show more understanding, compassion and love should increase respect and understanding among all people of goodwill. We want to reduce the hate and contention so common today."
The faith that counts 16 million members worldwide did not apologize for putting the previous policy in place.
Troy Williams with the LGBT-advocacy group Equality Utah called the announcement a big step forward for the faith.
"Clearly this is a great development for the church," he said. "I think this will go a long way toward healing Latter-day Saint families that have LGBT members."
Erika Munson, co-founder of the group Mormons Building Bridges that advocates for LGBTQ members of the faith, said there's a "great feeling of being heard" because the change came after an outcry from church members, including a public mass resignation by several hundred people shortly after it was announced.
"We saw the church correct a mistake in record time," Munson said. "Usually these things take maybe 100 years or more."
