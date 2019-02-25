RENO (AP) — Strong, gusty winds toppled two trucks on U.S. Interstate 580 south of Reno as another big winter storm started to make its way into the Sierra Nevada.
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to reports of two truck trailers overturned at about 11 a.m. Monday along the side of the highway in the Washoe Valley about 6 miles north of Carson City where winds were gusting up to 60 mph.
The Nevada Department of Transportation closed the highway to all trucks taller than 9 feet.
The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of 30 mph Monday morning at Reno-Tahoe International Airport, with gusts up to 51 mph.
A winter weather advisory goes into effect Monday night stretching from 100 miles south of Tahoe to 100 miles north of Reno.
Up to 8 feet of new snow is possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe over the next three days, forecasters said.
Northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains were under an advisory Monday for southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 50 mph.
