RENO (AP) — Reno police are continuing an overnight investigation into reports of multiple shots fired on the edge of the University of Nevada campus.
Police say they responded to reports of shots fired during student housing units at University Terrace and West Street about 7:30 p.m. Monday.
They found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes but no injuries have been reported and no suspects are in custody.
Police closed streets around the area several blocks north of the downtown casino district for about two hours.
Investigators say the victim tried to drive away, but crashed into multiple vehicles. The suspected shooter or shooters fled the scene in another vehicle.
