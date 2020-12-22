Music teacher finds new ways to engage students during distance learning

Tyler Swick doesn’t consider himself a news junkie in any sense.

He doesn’t watch much television, subscribe to a newspaper or regularly read news online. The way he looks at it, there’s a “real treasure” in not paying attention to the doom and gloom that often makes headlines. So in mid-March, most of what he knew about the emerging health threat known as COVID-19 was gleaned from tidbits his parents shared.

When chatter about a possible closure filled the hallways at Ellis Elementary School, where he works as a music teacher, Swick figured it would be short-lived, if it happened at all. It was Friday, March 13.

“I’m waving to the kids and I’m jokingly saying, ‘See you next year!’” he said.

The comment proved prophetic. Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order closing schools statewide starting March 16 and, in the Clark County School District, students have remained in virtual-education mode. The darkened brick-and-mortar classrooms have been a national flashpoint this year, as educators, parents, politicians, scholars and scientists bicker over the reopening question.

But for teachers like Swick, all of that is background noise. He still has a job to do, albeit with a different delivery model.