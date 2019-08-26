{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Department of Transportation logo

CARSON CITY -- Following the fatal collision of a truck hauling ore and a bus carrying Nevada Gold Mine employees on State Route 766 north of Carlin Saturday morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation issued this statement about the section of road where the accident occurred:

NDOT is dedicated to the safety and mobility of everyone traveling Nevada’s transportation system.

The regulatory speed limit in this area of State Route 766 is 60 mph. For safety, the recommended speed limit is reduced to an advisory speed of 45 mph for trucks in the area of the curve. This advised speed limit is noted with a series of signs, including signage with flashing lights to further draw motorist attention.

Rumble strips have also been in place for years along the entire route. Consisting of deep parallel grooves cut into the centerline and outer edges of the roadway, tires running over the rumble strips produce sound and vibration when drivers veer out of their lane. The sound and vibration produced by the rumble strip can alert and allow motorists to correct their vehicles to help reduce crashes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ultimately, traffic safety and mobility are our top priorities. Any death or serious injury on Nevada roads is a tragedy. We remind all motorists to drive safely, including following posted speed limits and focusing attention directly on the road ahead.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments