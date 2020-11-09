Nevada Army Guard announces new leadership positions

RENO — Change of command ceremonies in Las Vegas on Saturday and Reno on Sunday marked the start of new leadership positions for two top officers in the Nevada Army Guard.

Col. Troy Armstrong of Las Vegas became the land component commander of the state’s National Guard soldiers on Sunday and Col. Clayton Chappell of Minden assumed command Saturday of the largest brigade in the Nevada Guard, the 17th Sustainment Brigade.

In a ceremony Sunday presided over by Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Reno, Armstrong began his role in the organization as the land component commander. Armstrong will oversee the more than 3,200 soldiers in the Nevada Army Guard. He is set to attain the rank of brigadier general and will be one of only two general officers in the Nevada Army Guard along with assistant Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Michael Hanifan.

“It’s my sincere honor to be standing before you as the incoming commander of the Nevada Army Guard,” Armstrong said to the socially-distanced attendees inside the aviation hangar. “I assure you I will do everything within my abilities to provide direction and purpose in a manner that’s professional, inclusive and transparent.