Nevada breaks gun sale record in 2020 amid pandemic, social unrest and contentious elections

Background checks conducted through Nevada’s Point of Contact Firearms Program are often used as an estimate, and do not reflect the actual number of guns sold, given that there is no national or statewide gun registry, and because some individuals (such as concealed carry weapon holders) aren’t required to go through the background check process. Plus, only a single background check will be conducted if a person buys more than one gun, which could also affect total gun sale numbers.

Background checks are required under the 1993 Brady Act, which requires nearly all firearm transactions made from federally licensed gun sellers to first conduct a check on the purchaser. Nevada uses a state-managed records system for its background checks, which allow access to state criminal history records unavailable to the FBI or other agencies.

Nevada lawmakers last year approved a bill aimed at fixing issues in a 2016 ballot initiative that required background checks for private-party firearm sales or transfers — and which was never implemented amid disagreements between the FBI and state on who should implement the checks.