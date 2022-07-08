 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada confirms first case of bird flu

Nevada Department of Agriculture logo

SPARKS – Officials have confirmed the first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a non-commercial flock of domestic birds in Nevada

The backyard flock in Carson City has been quarantined and birds on the property will be “depopulated” to prevent the spread of the disease in accordance with USDA guidelines.

The infection was announced Friday by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in coordination with the Nevada Department of Agriculture. HPAI has been detected in states throughout the U.S.

To protect bird health, the NDA issued recommendations in April. Officials say it is important that bird owners quarantine and report any sick birds to the USDA at 866-536-7593 or to NDA state veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell at amitchell@agri.nv.gov.

“This detection further emphasizes the importance of domestic bird owners to develop and maintain plans to protect the health of their flock and prevent the transmission and further spread of disease,” said Mitchell.

Avian influenza viruses can infect domestic birds (such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, domestic ducks, geese, and guinea fowl) and wild birds. HPAI is extremely infectious and can spread rapidly. HPAI strains can circulate freely in wild birds without sign of illness but can infect domestic birds causing severe and fatal illness. Some species of wild birds, such as raptors, also experience high mortality rates.

Proper bird health safety measures are outlined on the NDA website and include:

• Wash hands before and after coming in contact with birds.

• Limit the number of people that come into contact with your flock to those necessary for their care.

• Use personal protective equipment such as shoe covers, gloves, hair and clothing covers.

• Clean and disinfect equipment before and after each use.

• Do not share tools or supplies between flocks.

• Flocks should be housed in enclosures that prevent any exposure to wild birds or waterfowl, such as barns or similar covered, secure areas.

• Avoid attracting wild birds and waterfowl by securing feed and not using wild bird feeders on or near the premises.

• Quarantine sick birds immediately and report to the USDA (866) 536-7593 or NDA state veterinarian Dr. Amy Mitchell at amitchell@agri.nv.gov.

• Three or more wild bird mortalities should be reported to the Nevada Department of Wildlife at 775-688-1500 or nate.lahue@ndow.org.

Infected birds will not enter the food system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the public health risk associated with these avian influenza detections in birds remains low. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

For more information on avian influenza and safety measures, visit agri.nv.gov/Animals/Avian.

