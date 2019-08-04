Nevada Contractors Board awards $254,500 to homeowners

RENO and HENDERSON – The Nevada State Contractors Board held a Residential Recovery Fund Subcommittee meeting July 31, where 23 homeowners were awarded an aggregate total of more than $254,500 after incurring damages from licensed contractors.
“Hiring licensed Nevada contractors affords homeowners the opportunity to have their workmanship-related concerns investigated by the Board. This process allows the Board to identify options to remedy validated issues, which may include financial compensation through the Residential Recovery Fund,” explains Nevada State Contractors Board Executive Officer Margi Grein. “Making someone whole again who took the time to be diligent in who they hired is truly the most rewarding and reflective outcome of our public safety mission.”
The Residential Recovery Fund Subcommittee meets at least once every two months to consider claims filed by Nevada owners of single-family residences who have hired a licensed contractor and incurred damages that could not be remedied during the investigative process. The Recovery Fund is supported solely by assessments paid by licensed residential contractors.
Over the past 20 years, the Recovery Fund has awarded more than $12 million to harmed homeowners. Homeowners who have concerns with a residential construction project are encouraged to file a complaint with the Contractors Board, and have up to four years from the date the work was performed to do so. This may include alleged workmanship issue, failure to adhere to the terms of a contract, or other project matters homeowners are unable to resolve with their contractor directly.
Complaint forms can be found on the Board’s website at www.nscb.nv.gov, or by contacting the Board’s offices directly at 702-486-1100 or 775-688-1141.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.