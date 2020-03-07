Nevada cruise ship passengers being evaluated

CARSON CITY – Forty Nevadans who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship are being contacted by health authorities to assess their health and any symptoms that may be consistent with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The passengers disembarked from the ship on Feb. 21.
The case that was announced as a presumptive positive through the Washoe County Health District was a passenger on the ship which also included passengers from other states who have since tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient, a male in his 50s, is reported in stable condition and self-isolating at home.
On March 4th and 5th the State was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Nevada passengers and local health authorities responded immediately to contact and assess all passengers for sign of illness.
“Our local health authorities continue to show that they are dedicated to the health of our communities, and the State is grateful for their swift response to connect with these passengers to assess their health,” said Richard Whitley, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.
About Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19):
Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, runny nose and/or sore throat. However, limited information is available to characterize the spectrum of clinical illness associated with this illness.
Based on what has been seen previously during respiratory disease outbreaks caused by coronavirus, it is believed that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear anytime between two and 14 days after exposure. At this time, it is unclear how easily or sustainably COVID-19 is spreading between people. There is currently no vaccine for COVID-19, but like any respiratory viral illness it is recommended to practice good health hygiene habits.
To prevent the spread of flu and viruses:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.