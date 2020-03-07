Nevada cruise ship passengers being evaluated

CARSON CITY – Forty Nevadans who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship are being contacted by health authorities to assess their health and any symptoms that may be consistent with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The passengers disembarked from the ship on Feb. 21.

The case that was announced as a presumptive positive through the Washoe County Health District was a passenger on the ship which also included passengers from other states who have since tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient, a male in his 50s, is reported in stable condition and self-isolating at home.

On March 4th and 5th the State was notified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Nevada passengers and local health authorities responded immediately to contact and assess all passengers for sign of illness.

“Our local health authorities continue to show that they are dedicated to the health of our communities, and the State is grateful for their swift response to connect with these passengers to assess their health,” said Richard Whitley, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

About Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19):

