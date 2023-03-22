The emergency spillway at Echo Canyon Dam in Lincoln County has suffered extensive damage, and emergency officials are beginning to collect damage assessments in five other counties as wet, cold weather remained in the extended forecast for northern Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported that water in Echo Canyon is being released through the main spillways, and the dam itself remains structurally intact. The dam is located east of Pioche in Echo Canyon State Park, and is operated by the Nevada Division of State Parks.

Some roads inside the park have been washed out by floodwaters. The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Lincoln County Road Department are working to make necessary repairs. Protective barriers are also being put up to protect personnel and the public.

Officials are also keeping an eye on Eagle Valley Dam, located further northeast and upstream of Echo Canyon Reservoir in Spring Valley State Park. The dam is operated by the Nevada Department of Wildlife and there was no visible damage as of Tuesday afternoon. However, the access road to the park has been washed out by floodwaters.

Dam safety officials have recommended to continue controlled releases from both reservoirs in anticipation of increased flows from rain and snowmelt. NDCNR and NDOW staff will also remain onsite as needed to continually monitor the dams.

Crews from the Nevada Division of Forestry are also assisting emergency responders in Lincoln County by providing sandbags and putting up protective barriers.

Currently, Spring Valley and Echo Canyon State Parks are closed to the public. Due to hazardous road conditions, the public is being asked to avoid the area.

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is also working with staff from the Nevada Division of Emergency Management to monitor flooding risk downstream of the dams. For updates and current information on flooding impacts in Lincoln County, follow DEM on Facebook and Twitter at @NVEmergencyMgmt and Lincoln County Emergency Management on Facebook at @LCEM1.

“We thank Governor Lombardo for taking quick action with his declaration of emergency and helping provide resources to areas impacted by the storms,” stated the DCNR.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security has formally requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a joint preliminary damage assessment in Churchill, Douglas, Eureka, Lyon, Lincoln and Storey counties as well as the Yomba Shoshone Tribe.

Elko County is not included in the list, but county commissioners on Tuesday declared their own state of emergency over the winter-long series of weather impacts.

Governor Lombardo will use information collected from damage assessments to determine whether a major disaster declaration request should be made.

If granted by the President, the federal major disaster declaration would provide assistance to public entities like cities, counties, schools, and certain private not-for-profit organizations for uninsured and eligible storm-related damage to public infrastructure. Eligible costs would be reimbursed based on a 75-25 split, meaning that FEMA will reimburse 75 percent of eligible costs, and the state, tribal nations, or municipalities (or certain nonprofits) are responsible for 25 percent.