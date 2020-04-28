Nevada doctors to resume some procedures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada doctors and dentists may soon resume medical and dental procedures that are considered necessary but were delayed because of the coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak released a statement Tuesday night announcing that the Nevada Hospital Association will phase-in procedures while trying to minimize the risk of transmitting the coronavirus to patients and healthcare workers and maintaining enough capacity in hospitals to handle any increase in COVID-19 cases.

Sisolak’s office said the state Department of Health and Human Services will release a memo to dentists describing a way to phase in dental services dealing with acute infections or the progression of chronic disease.

Patients might see changes at their appointments, including screening questions and temperature checks before entering the office, closed waiting rooms and requests to wash their hands our rinse their mouth.

The governor’s office did not offer details about when more medical and dental procedures, including elective procedures, might resume.

Nevada health officials reported 225 deaths statewide from the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday evening.

The department also reported at total of more than 4,800 case of COVID-19.