LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gambling regulators in Nevada say casinos across the state won more than $1 billion from gamblers in October, beating the year-to-year figure and shaking off a sluggish trend.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported casinos raked in $1.063 billion last month.
That's a 7.5 percent increase compared with October 2017, when revenues dropped after the mass shooting at a music festival discouraged tourists from visiting Las Vegas.
The figure also represents the fifth time this year and the first time since May that casinos crossed the $1 billion revenue mark. A slow third quarter saw revenues drop in two consecutive months and slightly increase in September.
Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip reported revenues of $593.5 million. That's up 12.2 percent compared with the same month last year.
