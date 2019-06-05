CARSON CITY -- One Nevada Army National Guard soldier was killed late Tuesday night and three were injured in a battle tank rollover accident at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.
The deceased soldier is a member of the Nevada Army National Guard's 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, based in Las Vegas.
The next-of-kin of both the deceased and injured have been notified. The name of the deceased will be released 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.
Three other Nevada soldiers in the M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tank were taken to Weed Army Community Hospital and are reported in stable condition and are likely to be released by Thursday, hospital staff said.
"This is a tremendous loss for both the Nevada and Idaho National Guard, our respective communities and most importantly, the family, friends and loved ones of this Soldier," Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff Col. Cory Schulz said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them."
A Unit Ministry Team is currently providing support to the entire squadron.
The 221st is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team. The brigade is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with battalions from Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Oregon. The brigade is completing a month-long training rotation at the U.S. Army's combat training center.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
