Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal pedestrian crash on US6 north of Tonopah

On Thursday June 10, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) responded to a crash on US6 near mile marker 45 in Esmeralda County, near the Millers Rest Area.

Preliminary investigation determined that a white Ford Transit van was traveling west on US6 when the driver observed a pedestrian in the travel lane. The driver of the van steered to the right to avoid the pedestrian; however, the pedestrian ran in the same direction. The driver of the van then steered to the left at which time the pedestrian also changed his direction into the path of the van and was struck.

Unfortunately, the 70-year-old male from Las Vegas, NV, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pedestrian was identified as Henry Thomas McGrady, Jr. It was determined that he was retrieving an article of clothing that had flown out of his vehicle, which was located near the scene.

US6 was closed in both directions during the investigation.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

