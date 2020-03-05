Nevada may change DUI law to reflect the unique ways marijuana affects the body

Still, six states had “per se” limits as of 2019, ranging from 1 nanogram per milliliter in Pennsylvania to 5 in Montana, Washington and Colorado.

Yeager, a former public defender, acknowledged that it might be harder for prosecutors to prove a DUI case when they can’t just use a lab test result. He expects more opposition from law enforcement and prosecutors in future meetings.

“I think some of those folks who are in that world would like it to stay like it is, because having a black and white rule is easy — it’s easy to enforce,” Yeager said. “It doesn’t make it just or right.”

He said judges may have to make more subjective decisions, as they do for drivers under the influence of prescription drugs, which don’t have per se limits.

“When you’re looking at that question and you have no blood test and you have no level, you’re looking at things like, well how does the person act, what did they say to the officer and with the field sobriety test, almost everybody now has body cameras,” Yeager said. “The judge can actually watch the field sobriety test and you can see how the person did and you can see what they were saying. That’s just going to be a little bit more subjective than a blood test.”

The statistics