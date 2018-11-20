Nevada officials visit San Francisco pot lounges
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nevada lawmakers toured two San Francisco marijuana consumption lounges to see how the operations are run.
The Las Vegas Sun reports the tour Monday was a one-day, fact-finding trip with San Francisco marijuana officials and business owners to learn best practices for implementing the consumption lounges back home.
Clark County and Las Vegas officials have explored the possibility of such lounges as far back as September 2017, and San Francisco is the only major U.S. city to offer full-scale facilities where the plant can legally be smoked, vaped, dabbed or eaten.
State senator and Clark County Commissioner-elect Tick Segerblom led the seven-member Nevada group, which also featured five members of the Nevada Assembly — Steve Yeager, William McCurdy, Daniele Monroe-Moreno, Chris Brooks and Sarah Peters — as well as North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.
Inured man to get $524,000 from Vegas hotel
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada jury awarded about $524,000 to a California man who sought millions of dollars for injuries he said he suffered when a temporary sign collapsed atop him at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.
Glenn Richardson’s attorney, Adam Breeden, said Tuesday he intends to appeal the Clark County District Court civil jury verdict, delivered Monday.
Breeden acknowledged that attorneys for the Mandalay Bay resort had offered a $2.5 million pretrial settlement of Richardson’s negligence claim.
Richardson is from Carlsbad, California.
A spokesman for hotel corporate owner MGM Resorts International says the company respects the jury verdict.
Richardson sued in February 2017, seeking damages for head and body injuries from a sign being erected for an outdoor event in the Mandalay Bay pool area falling on him in June 2015.
US judge halts potential strike by trash collectors
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A potential strike in Reno by trash collectors has been averted — for now.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports a federal judge last week stamped out a possible strike by garbage collectors with Teamsters Local 533, citing a no-strike clause in their contract with Waste Management of Nevada.
U.S. District Court Judge Larry Hicks ruled trash truck drivers who are seeking longer, less-supervised lunch breaks need to take the matter to arbitration.
The simmering dispute between the company and the Teamsters began in July when Waste Management announced changes to the way trash truck drivers are supposed to take their half-hour, unpaid lunch break.
The new rules required drivers to keep a lunch break-logging device in their trucks.
A new hearing in the case has been scheduled for Dec. 6.
