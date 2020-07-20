Nevada OSHA fines two more businesses for COVID-19 violations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – State Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials reported Monday that more businesses are complying with COVID-19 requirements, but two business were fined and one of them was threatened with closure if they continue to violate.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dayton was fined $8,675 after failing a follow-up visit.

“In addition to the citation issued to O’Reilly, a notice was provided indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the Administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency under NRS 618.545(1) until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements,” stated Nevada OSHA.

The Dillinger pub in Boulder City was fined $4,858 after being observed in noncompliance by local authorities and reported to the state.

Follow-up visits have been conducted at 225 businesses and Nevada OSHA officials found 94 percent of them in compliance. Nine businesses have been issued citations.