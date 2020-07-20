Nevada OSHA fines two more businesses for COVID-19 violations

LAS VEGAS – State Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials reported Monday that more businesses are complying with COVID-19 requirements, but two business were fined and one of them was threatened with closure if they continue to violate.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Dayton was fined $8,675 after failing a follow-up visit.
“In addition to the citation issued to O’Reilly, a notice was provided indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the Administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency under NRS 618.545(1) until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements,” stated Nevada OSHA.
The Dillinger pub in Boulder City was fined $4,858 after being observed in noncompliance by local authorities and reported to the state.
Follow-up visits have been conducted at 225 businesses and Nevada OSHA officials found 94 percent of them in compliance. Nine businesses have been issued citations.
Follow-up visits this week will focus on pools, gyms and other establishments where compliance rates are low, or where people are engaging in activities with higher risk of transmission in the absence of appropriate measures to mitigate that risk.
Since initial observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, Division of Industrial Relations officials have visited 2,638 business establishments in northern and southern Nevada. The compliance rate for all business sectors statewide at time of initial observation is currently 84 percent, with an 87 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 82 percent in the south.
Information about general and industry-specific guidance can be found on the Nevada Health Response website and the Division of Industrial Relations website.
