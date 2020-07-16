Nevada OSHA fines Walmarts, Home Depot store for health violations related to virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada Division of Industrial Relations on Thursday announced citations and penalties against seven businesses — including two Walmarts and a Home Depot in Carson City — for health and safety violations related to COVID-19 directives.

The Nevada OSHA fines are $8,675 for each of the three businesses, and $13,494 for a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Las Vegas. Other fines include $7,374 against a Winco in Reno, $6,073 for Grocery Geeks Inc. in Dayton and $3,643 for RAC Guns & Ammo in Reno.

“In addition to the citation, a notice was provided to each business indicating that in the event of future noncompliance, the Administrator may issue an order requiring the business to cease all activity at that location during this state of emergency … until the business has established and implemented operating procedures to comply with the requirements,” stated the announcement.

Officials said they observed noncompliance with one or more requirements during both an initial observation and a follow-up visit. Employers were provided a notice and a request for compliance during the first visit. Upon observation of ongoing noncompliance during a follow-up visit, a formal investigation was opened with the employer.