Nevada OSHA penalties increase for workplace safety violations

LAS VEGAS — The penalties for safety violations levied by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration against employers who are not in compliance have gone up, effective Jan. 15.

As a result of Senate Bill 40, passed during Nevada’s 2019 Legislative session, the Division of Industrial Relations now adopts penalties in alignment with those imposed by the federal Department of Labor’s OSHA enforcement program.

Nevada OSHA’s administrative penalties will increase by 1.8%, effective immediately for any penalty assessed on or after Jan. 15, 2020, regardless of when the inspection was opened. Nevada OSHA’s penalties for violations of the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Act are as follows:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• For willful violations, where Nevada OSHA demonstrates that an employer knowingly failed to comply with an OSHA standard or demonstrated a plain indifference for employee safety, the minimum penalty increases from $9,472 to $9,639 and the maximum penalty increases from $132,598 to $134,937

• For repeated violations, maximum penalties will increase from $132,598 to $134,937