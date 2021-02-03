Nevada parole officers overloaded with cases, new state audit finds

The parole division does not track caseloads depending on whether a regular supervision case is low, medium or high risk. Those different risk levels come with different approved ratios, ranging from 150 parolees to one officer to 60 parolees to one officer. That tracking method is often ineffective, as it leaves some probationers with excessive caseloads.

In an analysis of caseloads by positions, auditors found that sergeants and specialists were often directly supervising parole cases, even though those positions were not designed to do so. Taking on those extra responsibilities can draw supervisors away from their other responsibilities and reduce the effectiveness of parole supervision.

The pressure on some higher level specialists could also be further exacerbated by budget cuts. During a legislative commission budget meeting last week, senior fiscal officer Curtis Palmer of the Department of Public Safety (DPS), which oversees the parole division, noted that a reduced DPS budget would result in the loss of 15 specialist positions within the parole division, including the layoff of several current employees.

Palmer also said that officers in specialist supervisor positions are overworked, leading to officers in other specialist positions to take on some of those duties.