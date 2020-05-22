Nevada probes spike in deaths of residents at nursing home

State data shows 76 residents and 57 staff members have tested positive for the virus at The Heights of Summerlin, representing 49% the residents and 29% of the staff.

Nevada has confirmed 7,166 cases of COVID-19 statewide and 378 related deaths.

In other Nevada coronavirus developments:

—Collections from a hotel room tax that helps pay bonds for the taxpayers’ $750 million share of construction costs for the NFL's Raiders new home at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas are expected to be near zero for recent months because of coronavirus-related shutdowns. But before the closures, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board collected tax revenues above expectations and has enough money between that and reserve funds to make bond payments this year and next. the board said Thursday. The $2 billion stadium is expected to be mostly completed by the end of July.

— About 20,000 more Nevada residents filed first-time unemployment claims last week, pushing the number of jobless claims filed since mid-March to almost one-third of the entire workforce in the state in February, the U.S. Labor Department says. Nevada’s unemployment rate shot up from an all-time-low 3.6% in February to a record 22% last week. Another jump is expected with a state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation report on Friday.