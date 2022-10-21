 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nevada Promise scholarship application deadline is Oct. 31

ELKO -- The Nevada Promise Scholarship is a generous scholarship established by the Nevada Legislature for Nevada high school graduates to attend community college. This last-dollar scholarship can cover mandatory fees and up to three years of tuition.

“If you are a recent Nevada high school graduate or soon-to-be graduate, this scholarship could make pursuing a degree at Great Basin College much more affordable,” said Karrie Barrett, Executive Director of Communications and Institutional Advancement at GBC.

The scholarship is open to Nevada high school graduates beginning with the class of 2019 through this year’s graduating class of seniors. To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be Nevada residents, have not previously received an associate’s or bachelor’s degree and must receive a high school diploma in Nevada or equivalent.

“The application period opens once a year from October 1st to October 31st,” said Barrett. “If you are even considering community college, it is worth it to apply for the Nevada Promise Scholarship now. Students who do not apply are leaving a free education on the table, and we would love to see more students in our courses and on campus without the financial burden of paying for their education.”

After applying for the scholarship before the October 31st deadline, students apply for admission to Great Basin College, complete a FASFA application, and submit ACT or SAT scores.

“The asks in exchange for three years of free education are pretty minimal,” said Barrett. “This is a wonderful program for many recent graduates looking towards their futures.”

In addition to scholarship funding, recipients receive mentoring through the scholarship program. In exchange, the Nevada Legislature requires that each scholarship recipient complete eight hours of community service per year.

For more information about the Nevada Promise Scholarship at Great Basin College please contact Tawny Crum at tawny.crum@gbcnv.edu or 775-327-2099.

