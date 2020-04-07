Nevada receives partial test kits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says Nevada has received some parts from the federal government to make more test kits for the coronavirus but the state does not have anywhere near the supplies needed to test widely.

Amid a nationwide shorting of test kits for the coronavirus, the U.S. government has told Nevada its three pending requests for more kits are on an “indefinite backlog,” according to state officials.

Sisolak said at a news conference Monday night that the state received 3,000 kits of the chemicals needed and 4,000 swabs from the U.S. government, which state health labs are using with other supplies to assemble test kits as fast they can, but it’s not enough.

“While we appreciate whatever testing components we get from the federal government, at this time,” the Democratic governor said, the supplies so far “are not nearly the volume necessary for us to perform the desired amount of testing that we want and our citizens want.”

Nevada, which has a population of over 3 million people, has had less than 19,000 people tested for the virus so far, or .006 of the state’s population, through either government or commercial labs.

So far, more than 2,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nevada and 58 people have died.