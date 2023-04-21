Nevada is one of 19 states with a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, which took effect in Nevada in 2020, is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for in other states once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal with some Republicans in favor of it, but second-amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal. Back when the law was enacted in 2019, a conservative group unsuccessfully pushed for a judge to block the law.

However, the policy has been seldom used in Nevada, despite the fact that the state was the site of the deadliest U.S. mass shooting, which killed 60 people in Las Vegas in 2017 at a country music concert.

In the first two years of the law being in effect, just 13 extreme risk orders were in effect, according to reporting from The Nevada Independent.

Nevadans largely support the law, with a 2022 Nevada Independent / OH Predictive Insights poll finding 69% were in favor of it.

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation voted for the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which provided states funding to implement or create red-flag laws. The state’s one Republican House member, Mark Amodei, voted against it.

Sen. Jacky Rosen heralded the bill at the time of its passage, calling it “the most significant breakthrough on gun safety legislation” in three decades.

Nevada applied for and was awarded more than $3 million in funding after the bill was signed by President Joe Biden.

“Funding will provide resources statewide for state agencies, local agencies and communities to address gun violence and those in mental health crisis to provide added protection to keep Nevada’s citizens and tourists safe,” according to state officials who applied for the funding.

Nevada noted that “with mental health as a catalyst for some gun violence, resources may be used to increase services for those at risk and in crisis.” It also said its full plan would come together with the help of a new advisory board.

Meanwhile, more than five years after the Las Vegas mass shooting, state lawmakers are making another attempt to regulate gun use, including banning the ownership of firearms within a decade of a gross misdemeanor or felony hate crime conviction, according to PBS.

Nevada had 17 firearm deaths per 100,000 people in 2020, according to federal data. There were 547 total firearm deaths in the state in 2020.