Nevada regulatory panel refining rules for reopening casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators said Tuesday they may require the state’s shuttered casinos to test all front-line resort workers for COVID-19, plan to isolate infected visitors, and take other steps to slow the coronavirus spread before they can reopen.

“This agency, our health officials, the governor. We’re all concerned with the safety of employees, all the visitors, all the guests — the folks that have potentially contracted” COVID-19, state Gaming Control Board Member Phil Katsaros said near the end of a nearly three-hour rule-making workshop. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we shut down a multibillion-dollar economy.”

Nevada health officials reported the number of COVID-19 tests administered statewide at nearly 143,000 and the number of confirmed cases at almost 8,000, with at least 396 deaths.

University Medical Center chief executive Mason Van Houweling said the percentage of positives among those tested in Nevada, now 5.6%, is well below the World Health Organization recommendation of 10% and less than half the April 23 peak of 12.2%.